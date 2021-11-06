Dr. Steven Dandalides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dandalides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Dandalides, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Dandalides, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Dandalides works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater112 Gainsborough Sq Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-0798
Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater5701 Cleveland St Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 547-0798
Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater160 Kingsley Ln Ste 200, Norfolk, VA 23505 Directions (757) 889-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dandalides is very thorough and attentive!
About Dr. Steven Dandalides, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- University Of California, San Diege
- U Calif
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Oberlin College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
