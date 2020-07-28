See All Cardiologists in Clairton, PA
Dr. Steven Czak, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Czak, DO

Cardiology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Czak, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and Penn Highlands Mon Valley.

Dr. Czak works at Jefferson Surgery Center in Clairton, PA with other offices in Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Geoffrey Ouma, DO
Dr. Geoffrey Ouma, DO
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Monica Khot, MD
Dr. Monica Khot, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Perry Fleisher, MD
Dr. Perry Fleisher, MD
4 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Preferred Primary Care Physicians
    565 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 650-5623
  2. 2
    Grandis Rubin Shanahan & Associates
    575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 570, Clairton, PA 15025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 469-7660
  3. 3
    Allegheny Health Network Surgery Ctr - Bethel Park
    1000 Higbee Dr, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 469-7660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Hospital
  • Penn Highlands Mon Valley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Czak?

    Jul 28, 2020
    Dr. Czak has been taking care of me and my heart issues for several years and I couldn't recommend a better doctor. He is attentive to my problems, he has an awesome bedside manner and he is just a all around great guy. I feel very comfortable in his care and would recommend him to anyone.
    John Delia — Jul 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Czak, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Czak, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Czak to family and friends

    Dr. Czak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Czak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Czak, DO.

    About Dr. Steven Czak, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437388006
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • TRINITY COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Czak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Czak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Czak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Czak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Czak has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Czak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Czak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Czak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Czak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Czak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Czak, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.