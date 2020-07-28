Overview

Dr. Steven Czak, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and Penn Highlands Mon Valley.



Dr. Czak works at Jefferson Surgery Center in Clairton, PA with other offices in Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.