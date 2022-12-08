Dr. Steven Cyr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cyr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cyr, MD
Dr. Steven Cyr, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
SASpine2311 W Alabama St Ste D, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (832) 919-7990
SASpine8401 DATAPOINT DR, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 487-7463
SASpine9701 Richmond Ave Ste 250, Houston, TX 77042 Directions (832) 919-7990
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My teenage son has bilateral complete stress fracture (pars defect). Some doctors won’t even see us because they don’t accept patient younger than 18 years old. A couple of doctors were skeptical or just frankly said that there is no chance for the fracture to grow back since the bones fell apart too far. After some sleepless nights we met Dr. Cyr, he came in and told us that there is still chance for the bone growing back. After 6 months treatment recommended by Dr. Cyr, my son’s fracture is completely healed. The surgery is avoided. Dr. Cyr saved my son’s life and his future. He is the best spine doctor for his knowledge and his compassion for the patients!
About Dr. Steven Cyr, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Dr. Cyr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cyr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cyr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cyr speaks Spanish.
271 patients have reviewed Dr. Cyr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cyr.
