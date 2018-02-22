Dr. Steven Curtiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Curtiss, MD
Dr. Steven Curtiss, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Affiliated Vascular Laboratories215 N Center Dr, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Directions (848) 288-5565
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Spends time answering your questions and is a good listener. Great bed side manner.
- Vascular Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1144295486
- Naval Reg Med Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Vascular Surgery
