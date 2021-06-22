Overview

Dr. Steven Curley, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Curley works at Northeast Texas Cancer & Research Institute in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Liver Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.