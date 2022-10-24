Overview

Dr. Steven Culbert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Culbert works at Ocean Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.