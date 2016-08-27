Overview

Dr. Steven Crane, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Crane works at Pardee Flat Rock Family Health Center in Hendersonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.