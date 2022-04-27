Dr. Steven Cowles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cowles, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Cowles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Provo, UT. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Dr. Cowles works at
Locations
Valley Women's Health - Provo585 N 500 W, Provo, UT 84601 Directions (435) 264-5861
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cowled delivered my first baby and I had a great experience! He was so kind and listened to all of my concerns.
About Dr. Steven Cowles, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1427436559
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Banner University Medical Center
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Banner University Medical Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cowles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cowles accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowles.
