Dr. Steven Cowart, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Cowart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
Locations
Voa Ambulatory Surgery Center3527 N Valdosta Rd Ste B, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr S Justin Cowart saved my arm after a head on collision in October 2020. After 2 titanium plates, rods, pins and a year of treatment and therapy I am released. So very thankful I was placed in his care!!
About Dr. Steven Cowart, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Medical College of Georgia
- University Of Georgia
