Dr. Steven Covici, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Covici, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Covici, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Dr. Covici works at
Locations
-
1
Steven J. Covici MD3640 Main St, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 737-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Covici?
Dr Covici performed petosis surgery on my eyes it has changed my life 100% wonderful and helpful staff to compliment the Doctor. i am now able to drive at night with confidence and do all the things I love like reading and painting
About Dr. Steven Covici, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1073580197
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital Of Penn University Penn
- Rush Presby St Lukes Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covici has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Covici accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Covici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Covici works at
Dr. Covici has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Covici on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Covici. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covici.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covici, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covici appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.