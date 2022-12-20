Overview

Dr. Steven Covici, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Covici works at New England Retina Consultants in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.