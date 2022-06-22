See All Ophthalmologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Steven Couch, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (39)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Couch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Dr. Couch works at Center for Advanced Medicine-Eye Center in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion, Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Advanced Medicine-Eye Center
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 12C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-3937
  2. 2
    Washington University Eye Center
    4901 Forest Park Ave Fl 6, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-3937
  3. 3
    Washington University Eye Center-west County
    10 Barnes West Dr Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • St. Louis Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Entropion
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 22, 2022
    Dr Couch is the highest recommended Ophthalmology Specialist in the Midwest. I am beyond grateful for his medical specialty and the willingness to tackle patients with my condition Graves Disease/Thyroid Eye Disease. Dr. Couch always answered my questions, (there were so many) addressed my concerns, and provided a clear understanding of the treatment options. I went from being horrified to hopeful to healing. He consistently brought forth any new researched treatments for discussion. My sight has significantly improved and my eyes no longer resemble ET. ( The movie) I am so thankful. His staff is equally professional, kind and will assist you in any way possible. They will call you back as promised, and promptly as well.
    Joyce M Maher — Jun 22, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Couch, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578590634
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Residency
    • Mayo Clin Rochester
    Internship
    • Univ of MO-Kansas City
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Univ of MO Kansas City Sch of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Couch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Couch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Couch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Couch works at Center for Advanced Medicine-Eye Center in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Couch’s profile.

    Dr. Couch has seen patients for Entropion, Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Couch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Couch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

