Dr. Steven Copp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with UCSD



Dr. Copp works at SCRIPPS CLINIC MEDICAL GROUP in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.