Overview

Dr. Steven Copit, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Copit works at Jefferson Plastic Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Gynecomastia and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Plastic Surgery
    840 Walnut St Fl 15, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Aug 26, 2022
Examination, options and probable outcomes
Loretta — Aug 26, 2022
About Dr. Steven Copit, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatologic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992890396
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
Internship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Medical Education
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Copit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Copit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Copit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Copit works at Jefferson Plastic Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Copit’s profile.

Dr. Copit has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Gynecomastia and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Copit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Copit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copit.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Copit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Copit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

