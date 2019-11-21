Dr. Steven Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cook, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Cook, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Alamance Regional Medical Center, Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Locations
Duke Health Center at North Duke Street3116 N Duke St, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 684-3053
Duke Regional Hospital407 Crutchfield St, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 479-4120Friday8:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alamance Regional Medical Center
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I really can not say enough about Dr. Cook and his staff. I was seen on time and Dr. Cook really took the time to explain everything about my condiditon to me so that I could understand. Also what I liked is that he did not recommend surgery right away. We tried some non surgical option first. Ultimately we did do surgery and it was a great success!
About Dr. Steven Cook, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1194015370
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
