Super Profile

Dr. Steven Constantine, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (285)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Constantine, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Med University|Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Heber Valley Hospital.

Dr. Constantine works at Constantine Cosmetic Surgery in Murray, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Constantine Cosmetic Surgery
    5929 S Fashion Blvd, Murray, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 462-2446
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heber Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cosmetic Conditions
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure
HydraFacial
Cosmetic Conditions
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure
HydraFacial

Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
HydraFacial Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 285 ratings
    Patient Ratings (285)
    5 Star
    (280)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 22, 2022
    I'm beyond grateful for Dr. Constantine and his staff that took amazing care of me and made me feel the confidence in myself that I haven't had in 20 years!
    Anonymous — Dec 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Steven Constantine, DO
    About Dr. Steven Constantine, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1144332735
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Institute of Facial &amp;amp;amp; Cosmetic Surgery
    Residency
    • Doctorâ€™s Hospital Columbus Ohio / Case Western|Facial Plastic Surgery - Doctors Hospital Columbus Ohio / Case Western
    Internship
    • Des Teres Medical Center, St. Louis Ms|General - Des Teres Medical Center, St. Louis MS
    Medical Education
    • Ohio Med University|Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Med
