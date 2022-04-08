Dr. Steven Compton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Compton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Compton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Compton, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Locations
Alaska Heart Institute3841 Piper St Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5044Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It has been 3 months since my ablation and no afib! Dr. Compton has changed my life. I cannot put into words how grateful I am. I will recommend him to anyone who has afib. In my opinion he is simply the best.
About Dr. Steven Compton, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1548285901
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
