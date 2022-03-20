Dr. Steven Colquhoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colquhoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Colquhoun, MD
Dr. Steven Colquhoun, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
UC Davis Cancer Center4501 X St, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-5959
Keck Hospital of USC1510 San Pablo St Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5908
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Colquhoun is an outstanding surgeon. Many years ago he performed my liver surgery, and he saved my life. Now due to some recent events, I am back in his care. I can’t say enough about him. He is an amazing and highly accomplished surgeon the cream of the crop. His skills, expertise and dedication along with his kindness and empathy and attention to detail make him tower over others in my opinion. When it comes to choosing doctors I am very selective. He was trained by the best, and he is an incredibly gifted surgeon. He is very respected and admired by his peers. I cannot express fully my gratitude to this doctor, but I am beyond thankful and appreciative to him.
- Surgical Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1295719284
- University of California at Los Angeles
- UCLA Med Center
- UCLA
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Dr. Colquhoun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colquhoun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colquhoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colquhoun works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Colquhoun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colquhoun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colquhoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colquhoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.