Overview

Dr. Steven Colquhoun, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Colquhoun works at UC Davis Cancer Center in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.