Dr. Steven Colagiovanni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colagiovanni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Colagiovanni, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Colagiovanni, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lincoln, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Colagiovanni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lincoln Radiology2 Wake Robin Rd, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (401) 331-7400
-
2
Maria M O Toole MD1524 Atwood Ave Ste LL6, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 331-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colagiovanni?
DR COLAGIOVANNI IS CARING, CONSIDERATE, COMPENTENT AND HAS EXCELLENT JUDGEMENT. OFFICE IS CLEAN, AND WELL EQUIPPED. STAFF IS COURTEOUS AND KIND. SHORT WAITIN TIME .
About Dr. Steven Colagiovanni, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1780623470
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colagiovanni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colagiovanni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colagiovanni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colagiovanni works at
Dr. Colagiovanni has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colagiovanni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Colagiovanni speaks Russian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Colagiovanni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colagiovanni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colagiovanni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colagiovanni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.