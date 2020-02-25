See All Pediatric Neurologists in Winfield, IL
Dr. Steven Coker, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Coker, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Coker works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-4258
  2. 2
    Ann & Robert H Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago
    302 Randall Rd Ste 102, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-6631
  3. 3
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    300 Randall Rd Ste 102, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-6631

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 25, 2020
    Dr Coker is a great doctor he took his time with my daughter gave her medication and she never had a seizure again he knew exactly what to give her after he saw her
    Nicole — Feb 25, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Coker, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780748483
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Coker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Coker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

