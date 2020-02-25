Overview

Dr. Steven Coker, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Coker works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.