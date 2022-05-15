Dr. Steven Cohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Cohn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tamarac, FL.
Locations
Dr Steven Cohn MD7301 N University Dr Ste 204, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 890-4821
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Florida Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Always patient, concerned, very knowledgeable, thorough and concerned about you as a 'whole person'.
About Dr. Steven Cohn, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1174747810
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center|Maimonides Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
