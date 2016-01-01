Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. Cohen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Quest Diagnostics100 NE Missouri Rd Ste 202, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 246-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
About Dr. Steven Cohen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1366775405
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.