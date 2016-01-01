Overview

Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.



Dr. Cohen works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.