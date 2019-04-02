Overview

Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is a Dermatologist in Bronx, NY. They completed their residency with Yale Univ Sch Of Pub Hlth, General Preventive Medicine Yale New Haven Hosp, Dermatology San Francisco Gen Hosp M C, Internal Medicine



Dr. Cohen works at Montefiore Greene Medical Arts Pavilion in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis and Pemphigus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.