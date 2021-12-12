Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cohen, MD
Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Loyola University Med Center and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
George Kotsakis DMD Ltd1585 Barrington Rd Ste 506, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 232-9744
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I would recommend Dr Steven Cohen to everyone, family & friends. He is extremely talented and has a wonderful bedside manner. He did two not so easy surgeries for someone my age and I came out of both surgeries very well, thanks to his expertise. I put my full confidence in him and his abilities and I am so glad I did! I cannot say enough about how wonderful he is. I will sing his praises forever! Thank-you Dr Cohen (my Guardian Angel!)
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1194806737
- Loyola University Med Center
