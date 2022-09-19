Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Retina Vitreous Associates of Fl579 S Duncan Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 445-9110
Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida - St. Petersburg4344 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg, FL 33711 Directions (239) 772-3882
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cohen has helped me retain my vision for years. Very grateful.
About Dr. Steven Cohen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami
- University Of California Davis
- Miriam Hosp-Brown U
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
