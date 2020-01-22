Overview

Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at COHEN OPHTHALMOLOGY in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.