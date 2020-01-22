See All Ophthalmologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Steven Cohen, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (69)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at COHEN OPHTHALMOLOGY in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Cohen Ophthalmology and Consulting Inc.
    6528 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 (520) 886-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Joseph's Hospital
  Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Drusen
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Drusen

    Aetna
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Geisinger Health Plan
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    HAP Insurance
    Health Net
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Thrivent Financial
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 22, 2020
    Great person and surgeon. I wish he would call me if possible. Miss him so much. Is he still in Tucson??
    — Jan 22, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Cohen, MD

    Ophthalmology
    29 years of experience
    English
    1124100748
    Education & Certifications

    Olive View Med Ctr
    D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
