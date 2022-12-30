Overview

Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Cohen works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Tyler, TX with other offices in Mineola, TX, Lindale, TX and Palestine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.