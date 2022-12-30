Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Christus Mother Frances Hospital-health Park Plaza1327 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 510-8764
Christus Trinity Clinic Mineola1302 N Pacific St, Mineola, TX 75773 Directions (903) 569-5383
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas3203 S Main St, Lindale, TX 75771 Directions (903) 266-4000
Christus Trinity Clinic Palestine Magnolia3201 S Loop 256 Ste 800, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (903) 723-2311
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent diagnostician! Diligent with finding most effective treatment.
About Dr. Steven Cohen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1063485886
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
