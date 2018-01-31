Dr. Steven Clift, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clift is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Clift, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Clift, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Dr. Clift works at
Locations
Pulaski Surgery Clinic PA3401 Springhill Dr Ste 400, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 945-3343
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care
About Dr. Steven Clift, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1285681965
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Clift has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clift accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clift has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clift works at
Dr. Clift has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophageal Motility Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clift on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Clift. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clift.
