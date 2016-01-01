Overview

Dr. Steve Clarke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Clarke works at Ukiah Valley Rural Health Clinic in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in Lompoc, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.