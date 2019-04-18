Overview

Dr. Steven Clark, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at Five Cities Foot and Ankle in Pismo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.