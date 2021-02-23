Overview

Dr. Steven Clark, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bolivar Medical Center, Delta Regional Medical Center, North Sunflower Medical Center and University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.



Dr. Clark works at Cleveland Medical Clinic in Cleveland, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.