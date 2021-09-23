Dr. Steven Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Chow, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Chow, MD is a Dermatologist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Dr. Chow works at
Locations
Mccray Dermatology27420 Tourney Rd Ste 260, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 254-7200
Mccray Dermatology623 W Avenue Q Ste E, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 947-3700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chow?
Professional. Knowledgeable. Skillful. Truthful. Honest. Takes personal pride in his surgeries. I feel fortunate that Dr Chow and McCray Staff was on the other side of the chair while I under went, what turned out to be, a very long long long day.....
About Dr. Steven Chow, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chow has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.