Dr. Steven Choung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Choung works at Champaign Dental Group in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL and Windermere, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.