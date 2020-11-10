Overview

Dr. Steven Chough, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Chough works at Advocate Medical Group - Cardiology in Downers Grove, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.