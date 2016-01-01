Dr. Steven Cho, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cho, DDS
Overview
Dr. Steven Cho, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Litchfield, MI.
Locations
Tru Family Dental515 Marshall St, Litchfield, MI 49252 Directions (517) 798-0353
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Cho, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Korean
- Male
- 1861400913
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cho using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho speaks Korean.
Dr. Cho has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.