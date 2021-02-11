Overview

Dr. Steven Cherrington, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lindon, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Cherrington works at Premier Family Medical in Lindon, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.