See All Ophthalmologists in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Steven Chen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Chen, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Chen works at Oculoplastic Consultants of Arizona PC in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Suhail Alam, MD
Dr. Suhail Alam, MD
8 (183)
View Profile
Dr. Sanford Moretsky, DO
Dr. Sanford Moretsky, DO
6 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Neil Atodaria, MD
Dr. Neil Atodaria, MD
8 (243)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Oculoplastic Consultants of Arizona PC
    20100 N 51st Ave Ste E570, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Oculoplastic Consultants of Arizona, PC
    7320 E Deer Valley Rd # J-105, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 993-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?

    Nov 04, 2022
    I had very droopy upper eyelids & had a blepharoplasty done. Dr. Chen did an amazing job. I am 100% happy.
    — Nov 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Chen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Chen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chen to family and friends

    Dr. Chen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Chen, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043201999
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Manhattan Eye And Ear
    Residency
    Internship
    • Charity Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Chen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.