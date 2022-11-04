Overview

Dr. Steven Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Oculoplastic Consultants of Arizona PC in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.