Dr. Steven Checroun, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (5)
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Checroun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION.

Dr. Checroun works at PRECISION EYECARE INC in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Eyecare Inc.
    7970 E Thompson Peak Pkwy Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 (480) 874-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Eye Infections
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Eye Infections

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 04, 2022
    When I recently moved to Cave Creek from out of state I woke up in the middle of the night with excruciating eye pain, I thought I had scratched my cornea during the night. Early the next morning in a panic I called friends and family looking for an eye doctor who could help. They recommended Dr Checroun. I called him right away before his office opened and left a message. In minutes his office reached out to me and squeezed me into their busy schedule. He treated me and saved me a lot of pain and worry. He himself followed up the very next day with a personal call to find out how I was doing. I didn't know there were practices like that any more. Thank you Dr. Checroun and your staff.
    About Dr. Steven Checroun, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1801952387
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION
    Medical Education

