Overview

Dr. Steven Charles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Charles works at Ophthalmic Consultants, PA in Germantown, TN with other offices in Oxford, MS, Jonesboro, AR and Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Macular Hole and Retinal Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.