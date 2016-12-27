See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Independence, MO
Dr. Steven Charapata, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Charapata, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Centerpoint Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.

Dr. Charapata works at Atef F Israel, MD in Independence, MO with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kc Pain Centers
    4911 S Arrowhead Dr Ste 300, Independence, MO 64055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 965-8404
    Howard A Aks
    1300 E 104th St Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 941-6700
    224 Sw Main St, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 554-0318

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Belton Regional Medical Center
  • Centerpoint Medical Center
  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 27, 2016
    Great sense of humor that puts you at ease. Did a great job of explaining procedure and what types of sensations would be felt so that I could mentally prepare for what I should expect.
    Prairie Village, KS — Dec 27, 2016
    About Dr. Steven Charapata, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841271616
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Charapata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charapata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Charapata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Charapata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Charapata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charapata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charapata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charapata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

