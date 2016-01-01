Dr. Steven Chao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Chao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Chao, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Astoria, NY. They graduated from The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Chao works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Cardiology and Surgical Specialties2747 Crescent St, Astoria, NY 11102 DirectionsMonday9:30am - 6:00pmTuesday9:30am - 6:00pmWednesday9:30am - 6:00pmThursday9:30am - 6:00pmFriday9:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Chao, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1033370028
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson
- The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chao works at
Dr. Chao has seen patients for Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal, Anal Fistula and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chao.
