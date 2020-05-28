Dr. Steven Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Chang, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Steven C. Chang, M.D.6080 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 965-0436
-
2
Steven C. Chang, M.D.5511 S Congress Ave Ste 101, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 965-0436
-
3
Steven C. Chang, M.D.1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 3900, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 965-0436
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chang operated on my neck and is currently seeing me for my lower back. I am extremely satisfied with his expertise, professionalism and surgical proficiency. He relived the numbness and pain radiating from my neck and is currently working on the lower back pain. Dr. Chang's staff has always been very professional and friendly. I highly recommend Dr. Chang.
About Dr. Steven Chang, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1952348633
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Rush University Medical Center
- Brown Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
