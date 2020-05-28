See All Spine Surgeons in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Steven Chang, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Chang, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.

Dr. Chang works at Cameron Spine Institute - Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Atlantis, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven C. Chang, M.D.
    6080 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 965-0436
  2. 2
    Steven C. Chang, M.D.
    5511 S Congress Ave Ste 101, Atlantis, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 965-0436
  3. 3
    Steven C. Chang, M.D.
    1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 3900, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 965-0436

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Arthritis of the Elbow
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Arthritis of the Elbow

Treatment frequency



Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Chang, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1952348633
    Education & Certifications

    • Case Western Reserve University
    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Brown Medical School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

