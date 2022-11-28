See All Neurosurgeons in North Little Rock, AR
Neurosurgery
Dr. Steven Cathey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine.

Dr. Cathey works at Central Arkansas Neurosurgery in North Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Arkansas Neurosurgery
    3500 Springhill Dr Ste 201, North Little Rock, AR 72117

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 28, 2022
    He was straight forward and didn't sugarcoat about my condition. I liked his directness. I had major back surgery in 2003 and just now started having issues again so I feel he did an awesome job because with my condition most people have multiple surgeries ever few years.
    Cynthia Phonvilai — Nov 28, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Cathey, MD

    Specialties
    Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1124016662
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    U Ark Ms
    Internship
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    University Of Arkansas Monticello
    Board Certifications
    Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Cathey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Cathey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cathey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Cathey works at Central Arkansas Neurosurgery in North Little Rock, AR.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cathey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cathey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cathey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

