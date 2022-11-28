Dr. Steven Cathey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cathey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cathey, MD
Dr. Steven Cathey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine.
Central Arkansas Neurosurgery3500 Springhill Dr Ste 201, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions
He was straight forward and didn’t sugarcoat about my condition. I liked his directness. I had major back surgery in 2003 and just now started having issues again so I feel he did an awesome job because with my condition most people have multiple surgeries ever few years.
- 40 years of experience
- U Ark Ms
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- University Of Arkansas Monticello
