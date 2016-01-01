Overview

Dr. Steven Carr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Madison Medical Center, Missouri Delta Medical Center, Southeast Hospital, Southeasthealth Center Of Stoddard County and Union County Hospital.



Dr. Carr works at Southeast Heart, Lung & Vascular Center in Cape Girardeau, MO with other offices in Sikeston, MO, Poplar Bluff, MO and Perryville, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.