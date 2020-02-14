See All Plastic Surgeons in Uniontown, OH
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Steven Carp, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Wisconsin

Dr. Carp works at Carp Cosmetic Surgery Center in Uniontown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Carp Cosmetic Surgery Center Inc.
    4031 Massillon Rd Ste A, Uniontown, OH 44685 (330) 899-1500

Aging Face
Breast Diseases
Breast Ptosis
  View other providers who treat Cancer
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Feb 14, 2020
    Staff is very friendly. Love my expeirence
    — Feb 14, 2020
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Carp to family and friends

    Dr. Carp's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Carp

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Steven Carp, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1841225356
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    • Detroit Med Ctr-Wayne State U
    • Michigan State University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Dr. Steven Carp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carp works at Carp Cosmetic Surgery Center in Uniontown, OH. View the full address on Dr. Carp’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Carp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

