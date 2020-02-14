Dr. Steven Carp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Carp, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Carp, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Wisconsin
Dr. Carp works at
Locations
-
1
Carp Cosmetic Surgery Center Inc.4031 Massillon Rd Ste A, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 899-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carp?
Staff is very friendly. Love my expeirence
About Dr. Steven Carp, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1841225356
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Detroit Med Ctr-Wayne State U
- Michigan State University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carp accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carp works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Carp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.