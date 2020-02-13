See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Steven Carlson, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Carlson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Carlson works at Sutter Health in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7171
    PaloAltoMedicalFoundation
    701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Confusion
Heart Palpitations
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Confusion
Heart Palpitations
Gas-Bloat Syndrome

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 13, 2020
    Dr. Carlson has been my primary doctor for 25 years. His diagnostic knowledge and skills are of high qualities. He is very accommodating to his patients. He has a great personality and trustworthy. I strongly recommend him.
    Walid Hazin — Feb 13, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Carlson, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Ks Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    Medical Education
