Overview

Dr. Steven Care, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Care works at Intermountain Surgery Center in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.