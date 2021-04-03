Overview

Dr. Steven Cannella, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Cannella works at Space City Pain Specialists in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.