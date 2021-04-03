See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Webster, TX
Dr. Steven Cannella, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Cannella, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.

Dr. Cannella works at Space City Pain Specialists in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Space City Pain Specialists
    17448 Highway 3 Ste 136, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 338-4443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Severe Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Steven Cannella, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1063465649
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tex Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Cannella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cannella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cannella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cannella works at Space City Pain Specialists in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cannella’s profile.

    Dr. Cannella has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cannella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cannella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cannella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

