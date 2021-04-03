Dr. Steven Cannella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cannella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Cannella, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Dr. Cannella works at
Locations
-
1
Space City Pain Specialists17448 Highway 3 Ste 136, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 338-4443
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cannella?
He has been an excellent listener. His calm manner is most helpful. He consistently offers options without attempting to influence my decision. I am very grateful for his professional care.
About Dr. Steven Cannella, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1063465649
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Health Science Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cannella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cannella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cannella works at
Dr. Cannella has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cannella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cannella speaks Italian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cannella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cannella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.