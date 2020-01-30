Dr. Steven Cannady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cannady, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Cannady, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Locations
Otorhinolaryngology Pmws800 Walnut St Fl 18, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-5180
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was referred to Dr. Cannady after receiving a diagnosis of tongue cancer which required reconstructive surgery. Dr. Cannady made us both feel so confident with his ability to not only do the extensive surgery but also to preserve my husband's ability to speak, swallow and maintain the best quality of life after recovery. Dr Cannady always takes the time to answer our many questions. Dr. Cannady is truly the best!
About Dr. Steven Cannady, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
