Dr. Steven Campbell, DMD

Endodontics
5 (27)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Steven Campbell, DMD is an Endodontics Practitioner in Cary, NC. They specialize in Endodontics, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve.

Dr. Campbell works at Cary Endo in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cary Endo
    1400 Crescent Green Ste 200, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 867-4420
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Apicoectomy
Dental Injury
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Apicoectomy
Dental Injury

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Apicoectomy Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Endodontic Retreatment Chevron Icon
Endodontic Surgery Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Infected Tooth Pulp Chevron Icon
Microscope-Aided Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Molar Endodontics Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Canal Retreatment Chevron Icon
Rotary Endodontics Chevron Icon
Single Visit Root Canals Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Pulp Inflammation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injuries Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 06, 2022
    I found Dr. Campbell to be the very best Endodontist I had ever had. He was caring, very patient, put me at ease, explained what he was going to do, and, assisted by his very friendly and professional assistant Christina, performed a completely pain free root canal procedure in less than the expected time. He stayed with us in the room until we were ready to leave. We will recommend Dr. Campbell to all our local families and friends.
    Mike H de Jong — Jul 06, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Campbell, DMD

    Specialties
    • Endodontics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184887812
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U.S Army Advanced Program in Endodontics, Fort Gordon, GA
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Campbell, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

