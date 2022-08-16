Overview

Dr. Steven Call, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springville, UT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Call works at Utah Valley Rheumatology in Springville, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.