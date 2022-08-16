Dr. Steven Call, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Call is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Call, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Call, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springville, UT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Call works at
Locations
Matthew R. Call DO771 W 450 S Ste B, Springville, UT 84663 Directions (801) 226-0737
Hospital Affiliations
- American Fork Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
These people are not only totally professional, they have made my life bearable again! Thank you
About Dr. Steven Call, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1619091063
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Call has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Call accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Call has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Call has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Call on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Call. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Call.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Call, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Call appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.